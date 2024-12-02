Grab teams up with SM to expand GrabPay in the Philippines

The strategic partnership combines Grab’s user base and tech platform with SM’s portfolio of flagship shopping malls, banks, and merchant-partners nationwide. SM is present nationwide with over 70 malls and more than 2,200 stores, with a broad merchant network.

The partners will mainly collaborate in some main areas such as:

• universal acceptance of the GrabPay wallet: the partnership will expand usage of the GrabPay mobile wallet in the Philippines – currently used for transport and delivery services. Thus, Grab users will be able to use their GrabPay wallet to pay for shopping items, grocery supplies, cinema tickets, and other goods and services from offline stores;

• streamlined consumer experience: Grab users will be able to load their GrabPay mobile wallet directly from BDO bank accounts, BDO ATMs, SM Business Centers and 2GO’s retail network.

Earlier in 2018, United Overseas Bank (UOB) and Grab have entered into a strategic alliance regarding the use of digital services amongst ASEAN’s growing base of digital consumers.