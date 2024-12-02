Grab partners Splyt to expand ridesharing services in Japan and Middle East

The partnership with Splyt will allow Grab customers to share rides in five cities in Japan, including Tokyo, Kyoto, Nagoya, Sapporo and Okinawa. The agreement will also provide access to ride sharing in 94 Middle Eastern cities across 13 different countries in the region. The countries include the UAE, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, Turkey, Jordan, Morocco, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bahrain, Lebanon and Kuwait.

Grab plans to extend the partnership to other Southeast Asian countries beyond Singapore and the Philippines upon regulatory approval.