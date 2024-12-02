Grab launches upgraded SEA loyalty programme

Until this upgrade, GrabRewards offered universal and standard rewards for partners. Now, the programme has been split into four loyalty tiers: Platinum, Gold and Silver for top riders, with all other passengers placed in the Member tier. The updated partners’ catalogue enables consumers across each tier to receive more targeted rewards with flagship partners such as AirAsiaGo, Deliveroo, KFC, Lazada and Spotify.

Furthermore, GrabRewards currently offers rewards for F&B, hospitality, lifestyle and retail brands, travel and service-related apps as well as attractions and destinations.

Grab offers ride-hailing services coupled with amobile payments platform. Its core product platform includes transport solutions for drivers and passengers with an emphasis on convenience, safety and reliability.