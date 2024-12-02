Grab launches GrapPay Card

Grab said the new co-branded Mastercard provides a secure payment option for millions of underbanked consumers in the Southeast Asian market.

Grab plans to launch the app in the Philippines during the first quarter of 2020, and later expand to other Southeast Asian markets during the first half of the year.

The company will for a limited time award up to 10X in GrabPay Rewards points for every dollar spent on the card. The card can be used to make purchases at any one of Mastercard's 53 million merchant locations globally.

The card can also be added to the Samsung Pay wallet to make purchases at contactless terminals.