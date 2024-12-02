Grab launches GrabCoach for group travellers

Passengers travelling in large groups can use the Grab app to book a GrabCoach, comprising a fleet more than 200 13-seater, 23-seater and 40-seater vehicles. Fares are fixed and priced at USD 65, USD 95 and USD 150 for a one-way trip respectively.

GrabCoach provides small fleet owners with access to Grab’s growing passenger base and innovative app features. Fleet owners can make their payments and communications with customers via the Grab app through features such as GrabChat, Grab’s in-app instant messaging feature.

GrabCoach accepts cash and cashless payment options via its GrabPay cashless payment platform, such as credit cards, AliPay, Android Pay and GrabPay Credits. This enables fleet owners to focus on fleet management and growing their business on the Grab platform instead of investing resources on building and maintaining their own technology, payments or customer service operations.

GrabCoach 13-, 23- and 40-seater can be booked on-demand or up to seven days in advance. Once a booking is confirmed, passengers can use the Grab app to access their driver’s profile, track their vehicle’s location in real-time, and be notified when their ride is arriving.

GrabCoach is the latest extension of Grab’s multi-modal transport offering and caters to:

? Family holidays: Large families dont have to book two or more vehicles to travel to the airport or to weekend holiday chalets. GrabCoach 13-seater is suited for families of six and above, and has enough room for their baggage.

? Wedding ceremonies: Customers can schedule a 23 or 40-seater in advance for guests, especially when they are required to be at different locations throughout the day. GrabCoach ensures wedding guests get to the right destination on time.

? Corporate functions: Team dinner, school excursion or corporate outing can access mid to large coaches to transport them to their destinations. Corporate customers can use the Grab for Work portal to manage, pay and expense corporate GrabCoach rides.