Grab integrates ZaloPay's cashless solution in Vietnam

The digital wallet will be available for Grab Vietnam’s services including transportation as well as food, grocery, and parcel delivery. The super app also supports cash and other cashless solutions through its e-wallet Moca and payments through linked cards.

ZaloPay is a standalone mobile payment app that has partnered with Visa, Mastercard, and 39 domestic banks. It’s also an integrated offering baked into Zalo – a messaging app boasting 71 million users in Vietnam as of July 2022.











Grab expands BNPL services to non-active users

In December 2022, Grab has announced a partnership with credit reporting agency CTOS to extend its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service to non-active users in Malaysia.

Furthermore, the PayLater by Grab solution will also be enabled for in-store purchases at select merchant partners, offering shoppers increased flexibility to pay for their purchases over time.

Following the announcement, anyone can apply to use PayLater postpaid and instalments, as opposed to the company’s previous arrangement for the solution, when the service was offered selectively to eligible users only, based on factors of the likes of their Grab transaction history and activity on the app, details that enabled Grab to verify their credibility as responsible users.

Currently, individuals interested in using PayLater can apply for the service by providing Grab with the necessary information via their app once they have successfully performed a standard electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) procedure. Afterwards, CTOS will conduct the necessary credit checks and, if passed, users will receive a notification prompting them to activate PayLater, whereas those who do not pass the checks will be alerted and given tips on how to apply for the service more successfully in the future.