Grab, Fave partner on mobile payments in Singapore, Malaysia

The partnership combines Fave’s broad merchant network and platform with Grab’s large user base and growing ecosystem. Later in October 2018, Fave will expand its platform with GrabPay mobile wallet.

Aside from credit card or debit card, Fave customers will be able to spend their GrabPay balance at restaurants and retailers in the Fave network. From food and beverage to beauty, massage, fitness, travel, and attractions, users can spend their credits across multiple categories and enjoy discounts and cashback. As a result, Fave merchants will now be able to benefit from Grab’s ASEAN-wide customer base of more than 110 million app downloads.

The integration of the GrabPay wallet was done through GrabPlatform, a suite of APIs that enables partners to access components of Grab’s technology like logistics and payments. The two partners are exploring additional ways to collaborate and help small and medium-sized enterprises grow their business. Further collaborative efforts will be focused on integrating more services on both platforms, including FaveDeals, Fave’s deals, and cashback platform, GrabPay’s QR code payments service and GrabRewards’ loyalty program.