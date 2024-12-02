Grab, CapitaLand sign one year loyalty deal

Grab is the online-to-offline (O2O) mobile platform in Southeast Asia, and, together with CapitaLand, aims to capitalise on synergies between the two loyalty programs – GrabRewards and CapitaStar. As such, users in Singapore are allowed to convert GrabRewards points into STAR$. This enables users to have access to perks including CapitaVouchers, and to benefit from GrabRewards merchants, such as LiHo, Starbucks, Burger King, and more.

The CapitaStar programme members will also benefit from Grab’s user base, and will be able to enjoy Grab promo codes. Moreover, the company will work with CapitaLand to introduce GrabPay’s cashless solutions to merchants.