Gr4vy and Airwallex have partnered to integrate card acquiring and AI-powered payment optimisation into Gr4vy's orchestration platform.

The integration provides enterprise merchants with direct access to Airwallex's acquiring services and Optimize 360, an AI-powered payment optimisation engine, through a single orchestration layer.

The partnership addresses fragmentation challenges that enterprises typically encounter when expanding across international markets. As merchants operate in multiple geographies, payment infrastructure complexity typically increases, requiring integration of multiple acquirers, management of varying local regulatory requirements, and coordination of performance across disconnected systems.

With this in mind, the Gr4vy and Airwallex integration creates a consolidated approach, allowing merchants to access Airwallex's acquiring capabilities without maintaining a separate direct connection to the acquirer.

Merchant control through orchestration

The partnership emphasises merchant control over payment routing and optimisation decisions. Within Gr4vy's orchestration layer, merchants can determine how and when to utilise Airwallex for acquiring based on performance metrics, transaction costs, or regional considerations. The integration supports 3D Secure authentication, enabling both Airwallex-managed authentication and the ability to pass external authentication data through the platform. This flexibility allows merchants to adapt their authentication strategies according to specific transaction requirements and risk profiles.

Moreover, merchants gain access to Optimize 360's real-time intelligence across fraud prevention, network acceptance optimisation, and payment recovery mechanisms. The engine incorporates device fingerprinting and enriched transaction data, providing optimised visibility into individual transactions and enabling more granular risk management. Optimize 360 leverages payment performance insights from more than 35 markets to inform intelligent routing and retry logic, assisting merchants in responding to shifting market conditions and consumer behaviour patterns.

John Lunn, Chief Executive Officer of Gr4vy, stated that the partnership provides merchants with a robust global acquiring option whilst preserving control over payment operations. He noted that merchants can make strategic decisions about which providers to use based on performance, cost, and regional factors.

Ivo Jenni, Payments Product General Manager at Airwallex, observed that enterprise merchants typically face a false choice between achieving global reach and optimising payment performance. He stated that the Gr4vy partnership enables merchants to access Optimize 360 capabilities through their existing orchestration infrastructure without undertaking a separate integration initiative.

In addition, the Airwallex connector integrates directly into Gr4vy's infrastructure and can be activated through the Gr4vy dashboard using Airwallex credentials. The partnership reinforces Gr4vy's role as an orchestration platform for globally expanding enterprises whilst streamlining merchant access to Airwallex's optimisation capabilities and transaction performance improvements.