GPS secures USD 400 mln investment

The additional investment and strategic support from the new investors aim to further accelerate GPS’ growth trajectory. Leveraging its technology platform, the company plans to respond to customer demand by expanding internationally across Europe, APAC, and MENA, and accelerating new products and technology developments.

Through GPS’ cloud platform, its customers and partners can design, launch, manage, and scale card programmes across 48 countries. To date, GPS has issued over 190 million physical and virtual cards, and in 2021 processed more than 1.3 billion transactions.

GPS is an API-first payment technology platform, which enables card programmes for fintechs, digital challenger banks, and embedded finance providers.



