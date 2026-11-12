Global Payment Services has partnered with EazyPay and Mastercard to support the launch of EazyPay’s Mastercard prepaid card programme in Bahrain.

Bahrain-based Global Payment Services (GPS), a payment processing and technology provider for financial institutions and fintechs in regional and global markets, will provide the technology behind the programme, including card issuing and processing, tokenisation, API integration, fraud monitoring, and 3D Secure authentication. The cards will run on Mastercard’s network, and the companies expect the arrangement to help EazyPay roll out its prepaid offering more quickly.

Processing and security for prepaid cards

Ali Arab, General Manager of GPS, stated that the collaboration brings together the capabilities needed to support the launch of EazyPay’s prepaid card programme. According to Arab, GPS will provide the processing foundation and technology to support security, scalability, and operational efficiency throughout the card lifecycle.

Nayef Al Alawi, Founder, Managing Director and CEO of EazyPay, stated that the alliance reflects the company’s focus on payment solutions with strong security features and customer-focused design. According to Al Alawi, working with GPS and Mastercard strengthens EazyPay’s ability to offer prepaid payment experiences while contributing to the development of Bahrain’s digital payments sector and creating value for consumers and merchants.

Expanding payment options in Bahrain

Saud Swar, Country Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, and other Levant markets at Mastercard, stated that the company works through partnerships and technology to accelerate the adoption of digital transactions in the region. According to Swar, the prepaid card programme will give consumers in Bahrain flexible pay-as-you-go payment options, and Mastercard looks forward to working with GPS and EazyPay on the rollout.

The companies say the programme adds another digital payment option to Bahrain’s market and supports collaboration between participants in the country’s payments ecosystem. The prepaid card adds to EazyPay’s existing services: the company has also added Tabby to its POS terminal network in Bahrain, allowing shoppers to pay in instalments in store.