GPS announces new partnership with Mastercard

GPS intends to invest in international expansion and product development with a focus on fast-growing verticals where adoption continues to rise including digital banks, crypto, BNPL, open banking and cross-border payments.

This announcement expands on the two firms’ longstanding relationship stretching back over a decade. GPS and Mastercard have worked in partnership to launch and scale several card programmes for fintechs such as Revolut, Starling Bank, and Curve.

In January 2022, GPS announced a capital injection of over USD 400 million providing GPS with a bench of global growth investors including Advent International – through Advent Tech and affiliate Sunley House Capital – Viking Global Investors; Temasek, the global investment company headquartered in Singapore; and MissionOG, a US-based growth equity firm.