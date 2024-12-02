Governmental institutions in India ordained to embark online

It has issued a circular outlining the internal work that must be done online and consumer services that have to be provided using IT, indiatimes.com reports. As a large percentage of citizens own mobile phones, government wants to make services available through them. The citizens who seek some service from government should be provided only after linking it with their Aadhaar card.

Online payment for any service provided by government should be made compulsory. The payment should be made through Mahaonline portal of state government. The government has launched the e-district project in which a large number of consumer services have to be provided online. All the government departments have been asked to provide their services through e-district.

All offices of government departments and local bodies should have an IT cell. They should appoint a chief IT officer, an IT officer and supporting staff. The existing officers should be trained by IT directorate of CDAC and then deputed to IT cells.