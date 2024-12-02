Government-founded Nordic Innovation House opens in Silicon Valley

The initiative is the result of the alliance between Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Icelandic and Danish governments as well as Nordic Innovation, an institution supported by Nordic governments that works to promote cross-border trade and innovation.

The Nordic Innovation House and its community aim to lower the geographic barriers and make inroads into the Silicon Valley business scene. In addition, it aims to connect startups to high-quality mentors, a network of investors and funding opportunities as well as provide other business connections.

“Nordic countries generally score high on international benchmarks for innovation and competitiveness, noted Hans Christian Bjørne, senior innovation advisor at Nordic Innovation. However, two recent studies on entrepreneurship indicate that the Nordic region is lagging behind when it comes to the ability to scale young companies. This is where Nordic Innovation House can make a difference. We are looking forward to discovering new, disruptive ideas that lead to bringing successful Nordic companies to the US and helping them flourish.”

Nordic Innovation House, which currently hosts 45 companies, is co-funded by Nordic Innovation and the Nordic country government agencies responsible for business growth within their respective countries, which include: Innovation Norway, Vinnova (Sweden), Innovation Center Iceland, Innovation Center Denmark and Team Finland/Finpro.

