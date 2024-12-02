GoTenna, Blockstream Satellite to facilitate the use of Bitcoin without Internet

Blockstream Satellite is a network of satellites created so that people across most of the planet can download a Bitcoin full node, even without an internet connection, provided they have a satellite receiver with Blockstream Satellite’s specific software installed. goTenna is a startup exploring technology that allows users to connect with others without the internet, and which has formed its own ‘mesh network’ for sending messages. The limitation is, however, that in order to send a transaction, a user needs to connect to someone close-by, within a mile.

Also, the goTenna device also connects to their Bitcoin wallet on an Android phone, in which users can put Bitcoin, and then send transactions without an internet connection, as long as they’re able to connect to another goTenna user that has an internet connection. This means that users will be able to receive blockchain data via a satellite, and send signed Bitcoin transactions out via the goTenna Mesh network without a direct internet connection.