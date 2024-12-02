GoTab and Mastercard to augment the digital checkout experience

Click to Pay offers consumers a guest checkout experience across devices and channels. Built on EMV Secure Remote Commerce industry standards, Mastercard Click to Pay facilitates consumers to check out online without having to remember passwords or manually enter card details each time.

For returning users, intelligent recognition puts preferred cards at their fingertips, with no need to manually enter details and no new buttons to press. With a payment platform embedded into checkout, all cards can be managed in a single profile and automatically updated. Mastercard also uses tokenization, when available, to encrypt personal information.

After opening a tab on a smartphone (via a QR code) at GoTab-operated venues, customers can select to save their Mastercard payment information to Click to Pay, where their Mastercard payment information is automatically saved, providing them with the opportunity to add food and drinks to their tab, or close their tab without re-entering payment details. Once diners are ready to leave, their tab is automatically charged to their Mastercard.

GoTab’s partnership with Mastercard is slated to evolve and bring Click to Pay technology to all GoTab-operated venues. Restaurant operators can augment their payment experience and offer a new checkout experience to their customers.