goSwiffs mPOS solution approved into AmEx Enabled Program

The AmEx Enabled Program establishes a single standard for the American Express Global Network, with a number of different compliance and security measures required to be eligible.

Being AmEx enabled means that third-party providers – like goSwiff – meet the requirements of AmExs Global Network, having passed an extensive review process.

Issuers, acquirers and merchants can use the AmEx Enabled Program to identify third-party providers whose services meet AmExs strict standards. Once a third-party vendor is approved into the AmEx Enabled Program, they can display the corresponding AmEx Enabled badge, signifying their participation and approval in the program.

In recent news, goSwiff has launched a contactless payment solution with NFC functionalities.