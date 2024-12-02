goSwiff, VERA to jointly offer mobile payments solutions in Turkey

As a result of the partnership, goSwiff will provide its expertise in mobile payment solutions, including mPOS and value added services (merchant reward programs and consumer loyalty tools) that allow merchants to engage with their customers. At the same time, VERA will provide access to its network across all industries.

The two companies will jointly market, distribute, re-sell, service, support, and import solutions in Turkey and a number of emerging markets in Eurasia, the Middle East and Africa.

In Turkey, the launch of the first project within this partnership is planned for the end of 2015.