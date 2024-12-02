goSwiff, TBC Bank to launch new mobile payment service in Georgia

The solution is based on goSwiff’s payment acceptance platform, which has all the elements TBC Bank requires, including near field communication (NFC) card readers, mobile application, merchant reward programs, consumer loyalty tools and product catalogues. Also, merchants can manage, display and track product items and create promotions on their online portal.

In order to make purchases, consumers are required to tap their contactless card in front of a reader.

The new service accepts credit cards such as Visa (including payWave), MasterCard (including PayPass), Maestro, and local Georgian cards.

The mobile payment service is expected to commence by the end of November 2015.