GoSwiff partners Ooredoo to support mobile payment acceptance solutions

D-Pay is a financial service that gives merchants the freedom to accept mobile payments, allowing their customers to make payments using debit or credit card (Visa, MasterCard, JCB) and via eWallet, anywhere, anytime at enabled D-Pay merchants.

The solution transforms merchants’ mobile devices into multifunctional payment platforms, enabling merchants that do not have access to the relevant infrastructure or do not generate sufficient revenue to qualify for traditional Point-of-Sale (POS) services, to accept card payments by shifting to mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS). This shift will empower merchants to increase their sales and number of customers, and ultimately grow their businesses. From the customer’s perspective, mPOS will make the digital payment experience more secure and convenient. D-Pay comes packaged with Data, Voice and SMS, to support retailers in running their daily business activities.

GoSwiff International is a global financial solutions provider that offers integrated white label payment gateways and mobile applications for online, mobile and in-store payments – and is helping to meet the growing demand for digital payments in both emerging and developed markets.