goSwiff, Ooredoo partner for mobile payments

The partnership covers nine countries - Algeria, Indonesia, Iraq, Kuwait, Myanmar, Maldives, Oman, Qatar and Tunisia.

In the deal, GoSwiff will provide Ooredoo Group with mobile point-of-sale services, the technology allowing wireless smart devices to perform the function of a cash register.

GoSwiff will also provide mobile money and airtime top-up services as part of the agreement.

For Ooredoo, the company will outsource management services to facilitate implementation across various industry verticals.

In October 2015, goSwiff has launched a new app to improve its mPOS services. Also, in November 2015, goSwiff has expanded into Georgia and Turkey.