GoSwiff launches new line of business for mobile network operators

The launch was made during Money 20/20 Europe event in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The new line of business will handle direction, operations and go-to-market execution of GoSwiff’s worldwide mobile network operator focus.

GoSwiff’s Professional Managed Services contain outsourcing and strategy consulting with merchant on boarding and education. Mobile network operators also benefit from merchant profiling, segmentation and engagement with different industry verticals. GoSwiff’s value added services (VAS) consist of merchant reward programs to encourage consumer loyalty tools that allow merchants to engage with their customers.