GoSwiff launches new app to boost mobile transactions

GoSwiff developed the new app based based on market studies with the companys clients in five regions, and it is designed to help merchants better manage business processes, and streamline efficiencies with both visual and technical enhancements, mobilepaymentstoday.com reports.

GoSwiff said key product highlights include:

New user interface: Intuitive design to leverage the payment experience for the consumer.

Cash advance: The new service allows cardholders to withdraw cash up to a certain limit through the mobile application; a much needed functionality — particularly in emerging markets — due to limited access to ATMs or bank branches.

Location services configuration: Allows merchants to configure location services tied to transaction processing, either mandatory or optional.

Transaction notifiers: Transaction status update for third-party applications, for example updating inventory or order management systems.

GoSwiff also launched a new product catalogue functionality for merchants on its mobile commerce platform. With product catalogue, merchants can manage, display and track product items and create promotions on their online portal — designed to target consumers. The products are presented in the mPOS application, where a consumer can add them to a basket for a fast and easy checkout.