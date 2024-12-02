goSwiff launches merchant reward platform

With this addition to goSwiff’s suite of Value Added Services, banks and mobile network operators (MNOs) can provide a range of incentives to encourage transactions over their mobile payment service.

goSwiff provides mobile commerce platform including mPOS, m-wallet and gateway solutions to enable mobile payments in areas where electronic transactions have not traditionally been available. goSwiff has worked with governments, banks and mobile operators in various countries to build infrastructure to enable electronic transactions also for the consumers who do not have bank accounts.

In recent news, goSwiff has opened its new office in Dubai to accommodate client demand for its mobile payment services in the Middle East and Africa region.