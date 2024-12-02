goSwiff launch PINPad card reader to boost mobile transactions

goSwiffs pocket-sized PINPad card reader enables banks, MNOs and merchants to accept mPOS transactions via their mobile devices on the go.

The device allows chip-and-PIN, chip-and-Sign, swipe-and-PIN, swipe-and-Sign card processing. The PINPad is EMV Level 1 & 2 and PCI-PTS SRED compliant. The card reader uses a Bluetooth V3.0 (Class II) connection.

In recent news, processing company Millikart and goSwiff have jointly launched a mobile payment solution dubbed ?+.