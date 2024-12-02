goSwiff enters smart-POS league

The company aims to enable merchants to accept any kind of payment on mobile, including Bitcoin, while enabling integration with loyalty programmes.

goSwiff is already present in 25 markets across the world, with focus on South-East Asia as its headquarters is in Singapore. The company also eyes expansion to Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam.

In Singapore, the company is working with DBS Bank to pilot its solutions among several merchants.

goSwiff is currently going through a new round of funding in order to expand its technology and operations.

Also, in the next 6 to 12 months, goSwiff will be looking to expand the functionality of its platform, and will be growing its team in Singapore.