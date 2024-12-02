Gorillas to acquire Frichti

Gorillas is part of a group of startups that are trying to reinvent grocery deliveries in Europe. The company has raised nearly USD 1 billion in its most recent funding round and is already operating in eight markets, including France.

Frichti designs its own recipes, cooks ready-to-eat meals in its own kitchens, stores food in its own micro-fulfilment centres, and handles deliveries with its own delivery service. The result is a complete end-to-end service. The company has expanded to include fruits, vegetables, grocery items, and private label products. It has served 450,000 customers in total across eight cities in France and Belgium.

According to techcrunch.com, Gorillas competes with Flink, Zapp, Cajoo, Getir, and Gopuff. With these apps, customers can buy everything they would find in a small grocery store. They offer deliveries so that customers don’t have to plan in advance when they need to order groceries.