Googles Tez payments app reaches 7.5 mln installs in a month

Google has launched its payments app, Tez on the Indian market in September. The app allows users to add a banking account and make online or in-store payments with their phones. The number of downloads is not high enough to break rival BHIM’s record of getting 10 million installs in just 10 days, but nevertheless it still managed to get investors excited.

Google’s Tez might seem similar to the BHIM app, but it has some extra features such as a cash mode that uses unique audio frequencies to pair two nearby devices to enable payments. The app’s anti-fraud and security system is based on machine learning which improves its ability to detect fraud, making it an attractive app for users who are concerned about mobile payments’ security.