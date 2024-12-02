Googles Play Store to accept UPI payments, cash

Cash payments on the Play Store are already live in Japan and Mexico, and will be rolled out in other countries in the following months of 2019. Cash transactions on the Play Store will be done through a new payment method called “pending transactions”. Instead of a Pay Now button, it will present a code which the user can take to the nearest Google-authorised store and pay using cash or any other payment method. Users should have access to new purchases within 10 minutes; in some cases, it could take up to 48 hours, and refunds will be in the form of Google Play credit, per Droid Life.

The company has also announced that users in India will be able to make Play Store purchases through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), an instant payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India. In the country, the Play Store currently accepts credit and debit cards, netbanking, carrier billing, Google Play balance and gift cards, including offline vouchers, as payment methods.