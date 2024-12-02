Googles cloud platform receives PCI certification for online payment

The news was announced via a blog post, which also confirmed that WePay would be one of the first developers to take advantage of the new certification.

The award of the PCI standard does not mean that anyone can develop payment applications for Google Cloud, but rather that PCI-certified developers can create software for the platform without compromising their own certification.

Smaller developers in particular are likely to benefit from the news, as they will be able to use Google’s cloud platform to upscale their services without having to construct a data centre of their own.