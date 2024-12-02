Google Wallet to integrate Pix payments with C6 Bank and PicPay accounts

As per the announcement, this enhancement to Google's payments platform aims to provide users in Brazil with increased speed, convenience, and flexibility. Integrating Pix as a payment method is a natural step to fully address the country's payment needs.





The executive says that the expansion of the digital wallet's resources as a payment initiator is done through Open Finance, which enables the connection between the platform and banking systems. To do this, users need to connect their bank accounts to Google Wallet. After integration, the wallet's home screen will have three buttons, the first one being for making transfers by pointing the Pix key, as happens in banking apps.











Moreover, it will also be possible to make payments by scanning a QR Code with the users’ phone camera or by using the Pix Copy and Paste code. In all cases, the app will request authentication with a password to confirm payments without having to access the bank apps.





The wallet will also support multiple bank accounts to use the Central Bank (BC) transfer platform, which can be selected when finalising the transfer.





It is worth noting that contactless payments with debit and credit cards will be maintained on the platform regardless of the launch of payments with Pix.





Phased release

As of now Google has not provided a launch schedule for the integration between the platforms. The company only said that there will be a phased and gradual initial public launch with careful evaluation of user feedback and product adoption.







Furthermore, the new feature will initially only be available for C6 Bank and PicPay accounts. There is no forecast for the integration to be launched for other financial institutions, but the company is open to new partnerships.