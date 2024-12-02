Google Wallet to be available for Google Glass users

According to the source, the company is testing this service internally right now, but chances are it will launch to all Glass users in the near future.

To install the Wallet service on their devices, Glass users currently have to be signed in to a computer on Google’s corporate network. From there, they can install the Wallet glassware, and after setting the service up from there, they are ready to send money from Glass.

In recent news, Dominos Pizza chain has integrated Google Wallet in its ordering app allowing customers who have an Android device to pay for their online orders using Googles digital wallet.