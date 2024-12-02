Google Wallet rolls out payments app for web browsers

The recipient doesn’t need the Google Wallet app to receive the payment, the company claims, but senders need to link their debit card to their Google account and have access to a browser.

Users will be able to send money by entering the recipient’s name as well as an optional memo, with money deducted from their registered debit card.

Google relaunched Google Wallet as a P2P payment solution in September 2015 after plans to update the Google Wallet app were unveiled in May of the same year.