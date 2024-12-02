Google Wallet rolls out in 12 more countries





The countries in which Google Wallet was launched are Armenia, Cyprus, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malysia, Malta, Mexico, Slovenia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

With the addition of Google Wallet to the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4, users can make secure payments with a tap of their wrist. This expanded availability follows October’s addition of the wallet to the Google Pixel Watch.

Other recent additions to Google Wallet include support for two methods to tap and pay for public transportation in Japan: PASMO on mobile devices and Suica on Google Pixel Watch.

Google Wallet also continues to add partnerships with companies to enable customers to add mobile tickets for events and shows to their wallets, and with airlines to help travelers save mobile boarding passes.

With these recent moves, Google seems to be placing its bets on these technologies to turn its Google Wallet into a multipurpose identification super app and hold its own against competition in the mobile wallet space.





E-wallets’ growing popularity

The popularity of digital wallets has grown rapidly throughout the past few years. Today, digital wallets play a significant role in all sorts of transactions across the world and are an essential tool for many people and businesses.











Therefore, it is easy to understand that wallets are one way forward. But if you have a successful and widely-used mobile payment scheme then there must be a great temptation to evolve it into a super app rather than remain content with being either a standalone payment app or one among many options in someone else's wallet.

Equipped with advanced AI-driven analytics and customised user experiences, wallets will play a larger role in financial decisions over time, becoming reliable advisors and trusted sources of information for all things finance. Super apps are expected to become the dominant fintech strategy of the next decade, and pose a growing threat to legacy financial players as well as single-function fintech apps.





Key features of Google Wallet

Google Wallet was announced at Google I/O 2022 and brings back the original Google payments product name. Wallet was originally around from 2011 to 2015, then it became Android Pay, then Google Pay in 2018, and now Wallet is back in 2022.

As discussed during I/O 2022, Google is looking to shift into a more ‘comprehensive digital wallet.’ Google Wallet is designed for not only storing payment cards but digital IDs, car keys, transit passes, hotel keys, concert tickets, and more.

The update will display one’s digital payment cards in a carousel at the top for viewing. Any passes that a person may have will show beneath. One will also be able to tap ‘Add to Wallet,’ which will provide different payment options from transit passes to gift cards and more.It provides granular settings and the Android security features already used to such as authentication, biometrics, and encryption so that one can create a privacy experience.