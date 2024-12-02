Google is also phasing out Fitbit Pay while introducing support for Google Wallet on Fitbit wearables. The transition is currently underway, with some users already observing changes. Since acquiring Fitbit in 2021, Google has been gradually integrating its services and products under its own brand. Despite the acquisition, certain Fitbit assets, such as the Fitbit Pay app, have retained their original branding. Google recently announced plans to phase out the Fitbit Pay app starting 29 July 2024 with initial changes noticed by Android users in early June.

As part of its system update, Google Play Services version 24.25 has enabled Google Wallet to support American Express. The rollout is ongoing, indicating that not all users may have experienced the change at the time of writing.

Challenges with phasing out Fitbit

Google's move to phase out Fitbit products and services has not been without challenges. Users have encountered issues such as the absence of American Express support and the need to re-add Visa cards to Google Wallet for payments via Fitbit devices, particularly noted among iOS users.

The Wallet app with its latest features is now compatible with select Fitbit models including special editions of Charge 3, Charge 4, Charge 5, Charge 6, Sense, Versa 2, Versa 3, and Versa 4. Depending on the device manufacturer, alternative payment options may be available, but Google aims to incentivise users to switch to Google Wallet by expanding its support according to AndroidPolice.

Recently, Google added 29 new US-based banks to the app, although availability may vary based on integration timelines. According to the same source, these steps underscore Google's efforts to consolidate its presence in the ecommerce space.