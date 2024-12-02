



In the coming weeks, Google Wallet will allow children to download the app and use tap-to-pay on Android devices.

This new feature will support children to store passes such as event tickets, library cards, and gift cards within their app. After launching tap-to-pay support on the kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE, Google has announced plans to extend this capability to young users' Android phones. Parents will have the authority to decide if their child can access Google Wallet and use tap-to-pay through the Family Link app.

Parents will receive notifications via email each time their child makes a purchase. They also can monitor recent transactions, remove payment cards, and disable access. However, children can only add payment cards with parental consent and are restricted from using these cards for online purchases.

Apple offers a similar feature that allows parents to manage payments for their children on iPhones, iPads, or Apple Watches through the Family Sharing app. The tap-to-pay feature for kids on Android is being launched in the US, UK, Australia, Spain, and Poland.

Other developments from Google Wallet

In March 2025, Google Wallet announced that cardholders of Arab Bank, InvestBank, and AI Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation (Al Rajhi Bank Jordan) were able to add their Visa cards to their Google Wallet on Android and Wear OS devices, allowing payments to be made wherever contactless payments were accepted. This integration came as a response to the strong demand for digital payment options in the country, providing locals and tourists with the convenience of using their mobile phones for contactless payments.

Google Pay was based on tokenisation, a technology that improved security and replaced sensitive cardholder information, such as the 16-digit primary account number and the CVV, with a token number. This helped reduce fraud and optimise card authorisation rates.