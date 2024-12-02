Google Wallet introduces QR and insurance card compatibility





The new update addresses the need for users to store and use cards and passes that, up to this point, have not been supported by their Digital Wallet.

For instance, users will have the possibility to scan the barcodes or the QR codes from items such as their loyalty cards, transit QR tickets, parking passes or gym passes and store a digitalised copy of them in Google Wallet. The sole requirement is for the card or the pass that the user wants to save to have a barcode or a QR code.

Another functionality announced via the update is the option for users to store their health insurance cards in their wallets. To offer this feature, Google has partnered with Humana in an effort to create a digital version of the card they provide that can be stored in Google Wallet.

Other cards Google Wallet will support

The update also revealed that users in the UK will be able to save a digitalised copy of their National Insurance Number to their Wallet app via the HM Revenue & Customs app.

Given that these cards contain sensitive information, Google will label them as private pass cards and will feature a special tag called Private Pass. To access them, users will be prompted to authenticate themselves via PIN or biometrics.

What is more, Google Wallet is also scaling up its support for US government-issued IDs. The company will enable users to save their Maryland ID or driver’s license to the app, provided that they have a mobile device running Android 8.0 that has the device lock function enabled. More states such as Arizona, Georgia or Colorado will be supported in the following months.

According to the official statement, later in 2023, the tech giant will introduce practical applications for saved IDs to be used when verifying online accounts or when renting car-sharing services.

Another feature that will be introduced has to do with providing users with the ability to save their passes to the Wallet app. Therefore, people who use Google’s Messages app with RCS enabled will have the option to complete their travel check-in entirely via the Messages app. Once they receive their train ticket or boarding pass via message, they will have the ability to save it in Google Wallet. To provide this feature, Google has partnered with Vietnam Airlines and Renfe, a train operator in Spain.

Likewise, restaurant reservation systems like TagMe will have the choice to send Google Wallet-ready passes to their users who made reservations.

Other passes users will be able to store and use via their Google Wallet are office passes and IDs, and transit passes (such as the Deutschlandticket for German users).