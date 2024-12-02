



As per the information provided by 9to5 Google, by providing the ability to store card details, transit passes, boarding passes, and contactless payments, Google Wallet aims to be a convenient and efficient method for saving time. With the newly launched Verification settings menu, Google intends to make Wallet more secure and user-friendly.











Google Wallet’s new capabilities

By introducing the additional functionality, Google allows users to decide whether verification is required when paying for a transit ticket. The new Security heading can be found under Wallet settings where Verification settings are listed. The company enables users to choose if they need to verify their identity when using items stored in the Wallet. Currently, the only available option is for transit payments and, when the verification required toggle is selected, Google Wallet is set to require verification for paying for bus, metro, and others with a credit or debit card. The authorisation methods are represented by the usual option for an Android device, including a PIN or a fingerprint scan.



Furthermore, if a transit pass is already stored in the Wallet, the toggle is set to be switched on by default, with it requiring verification before proceeding with the payment with their bank card. However, the option automatically turns off if users do not store any transit passes. Through this, Google enables individuals without a transit pass to pay for their ticket without requiring them to verify their identity. Yet, users can switch the option on even if they do not have a transit pass and want the added security. As mentioned underneath the toggle, the feature is only applicable for paying for transit, with customers needing to verify all other payments when using their cards.



Additionally, the newly provided feature is available in version 24.10 of Google Wallet and supports the company’s commitment to delivering security and convenience to its customers. The current move follows reports that Google Wallet, in some countries, requires device unlocks for Tap-to-Pay transactions regardless of the amount, with the change being met with mixed responses from users.