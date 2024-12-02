People in these six new markets will be able to add their payment cards to Google Wallet and pay with their Android phones or WearOS devices wherever contactless payments are accepted. People will be able to save and access payment cards, loyalty cards and boarding passes from global airlines that support Google Wallet.

The new Google Wallet allows one to move seamlessly through the world without having to worry about security or privacy. It provides granular settings and the Android security features already used to such as authentication, biometrics, and encryption so that one can create a privacy experience.

In Moldova, Qatar, Serbia, and South Africa, Google wallet will be available both on Android and WearOS devices. In Azerbaijan and Iceland, Google Wallet will be available on Android devices first followed by WearOS in the upcoming months.











In July 2022, Google rolled out the Google Wallet update to users and works in tandem with the new Pay app.

The app was spotted by 9to5Google, who notes that it's arriving as an update to the ‘old’ Google Pay app. Google Wallet (opens in new tab in the browser) is designed for not only storing payment cards but digital IDs, car keys, transit passes, hotel keys, concert tickets, and more.

The update will display one’s digital payment cards in a carousel at the top for viewing. Any passes that a person may have will show beneath. One will also be able to tap ‘Add to Wallet,’ which will provide different payment options from transit passes to gift cards and more.