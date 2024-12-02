After announcing Google Wallet, the search giant came through with its next digital payment update.

The app was spotted by 9to5Google, who notes that it's arriving as an update to the ‘old’ Google Pay app. As discussed during I/O 2022, Google is looking to shift into a more ‘comprehensive digital wallet.’ Google Wallet (opens in new tab) is designed for not only storing payment cards but digital IDs, car keys, transit passes, hotel keys, concert tickets, and more.

The update will display one’s digital payment cards in a carousel at the top for viewing. Any passes that a person may have will show beneath. One will also be able to tap ‘Add to Wallet,’ which will provide different payment options from transit passes to gift cards and more.