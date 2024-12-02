Google Wallet API for digital goods to be retired in 2015

The company plans to continue supporting the sale of applications on Google Play as well as in-application payments, but users will not be able to purchase any virtual items offered on the Web through Google Wallet.

There is no official announcement from Google. Furthermore, Google says it has no plans to proactively communicate the change to Google Wallet users; buyers will simply get 404 errors when trying to check out after support is pulled. Google will not be offering a replacement processing solution for digital goods on websites.

For the time being, the Google Wallet Merchant Center will still offer full functionality such as canceling orders, refunding orders, viewing reports, and editing account settings.