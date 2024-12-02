Google Wallet adds support for over 40 more banks





As reported by Android Police , the latest batch includes 44 new banks and credit unions from across the US. The additions mainly include local banks and credit unions, as well as a handful of prepaid debit cards.





Venmo's Google Wallet support has been updated

Tap-to-pay support was once a rare feature offered only by a few banks, but with over a decade in the market, Google Wallet has expanded its support to virtually every bank. Currently, Google Wallet's list of supported banks is quite extensive, with details available on a support page. The list contains over 3000 banks and credit unions, and new additions are occasionally made.

According to the official announcement, the most notable among these 44 new banks supported by Google Pay is Venmo, a PayPal-owned app that allows users to share funds with friends, family, and businesses.

Although Venmo has been used in some capacity by Google Pay users for over five years, adding Venmo cards to Google Pay accounts has become increasingly problematic in recent times. However, Venmo's Google Wallet support has been updated, and it is now officially listed on Google's support page. Venmo not only offers physical debit cards, but it also has credit cards available. Users can fill up their Venmo account balance from a bank account and use it to make purchases with their Venmo card. This integration is great news for users who have been experiencing issues adding their Venmo cards to Google Pay.





Google Wallet's previous developments

Google's updated Wallet has been offering users a safe and secure way to store payment cards, digital IDs, loyalty cards, and even car keys. In June 2023, the company announced several new features , giving users more ways to store their physical cards in their digital wallets that weren't previously supported, like a local gym, a unique club card, or just a random piece of paper with a barcode on it. Moreover, the new app’s features allow users to take photos of these unique cards, and Wallet creates a secure and digital version of it. The only stipulation is that the pass or card must have a barcode or QR code, like transit QR tickets, parking passes or ecommerce return QR codes.

Furthermore, Google was also going to allow National Insurance Number cards to be added to Wallet from the HMRC app for those in the UK, requiring user to verify themselves using a PIN or biometric scan before gaining access to them in Google Wallet.