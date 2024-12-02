Google Wallet adds support for gift cards and P2P payments

Users can also send money requests to friends, make debit card payments and access a Spanish language version of the app if they have activated Spanish language settings on their mobile device.

The new functions are available for both Android and iOS users of Google Wallet. Users can add a gift card to Google Wallet by snapping a picture of them or typing in the card info. When wanting to use the gift card at the store, users need to show their phone to the cashier at checkout.

Users with gift cards from a range of retailers including Best Buy, Sephora, TGI Friday’s, Whole Foods Market and Toys R Us can also check their gift card balance from within Google Wallet as well as get reminders to use their card when they are near stores. For those merchants, they can also save gift cards received electronically directly to their Google Wallet by clicking a “save to Google” option.

Users can also request money from friends and contacts from within the Google Wallet app.

In recent news, Google has unveiled plans to integrate Google Wallet into Google Glass enabling users to send money to friends by using their voices.