Google Wallet adds P2P payments

The update enables Android and iPhone users to send money to anyone in the US with an email address, even if they are not a Wallet user. Money held on Google Wallet can also be cashed out to a linked debit card or bank account, Finextra reports. Other features include the ability to set up recurring cash transfers, bill splitting and instant notifications of money movements in and out of the app.

The service does not enable money transfers outside the US. Facebook also launched a P2P payments service in the US, but has yet to expand it internationally.