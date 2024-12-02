Google vamps up Google Wallet for digital cards

The company is currently creating a Wallet interface for Google Play Services to access and manage payment and transit cards, rewards, passes, and memberships, features that are currently offered by Google Pay. According to the latest upgrade, users will be able to access the new Wallet UI from the Google Pay app, which makes Google Wallet an addition to the company’s popular mobile payment app.

And, while Google Wallet will remain a virtual space to store a user’s all digital cards, Google Pay will remain the branding for contactless payments.

Meanwhile, in selected countries, including the US, India, and Singapore, there is an entirely different app, GPay, hosting various social features, deals, and peer-to-peer payments of Google and was once the home of the tech giant’s ambitions for digital banking. The downside of GPay is that it can only be installed on a single device at a time, unlike Google Pay which supports integration across all mobile platforms utilising Android.