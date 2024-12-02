Google updates its wallet with new payments app

According to the company, the recipient can receive money without having a Google Wallet app, but senders need to link their debit card to their Google account and have access to a browser. Users will be able to send money by entering the recipient’s name as well as an optional memo, with money deducted from their registered debit card.

In September 2015 Google relaunched Google Wallet as a P2P payment solution after plans to update the Google Wallet app were unveiled in May 2015.