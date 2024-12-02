Google to track offline credit card purchases

Google Attribution will allow advertisers to see how well online ads convert to physical, offline sales. The new feature gives the tech company access to data from 70% of all US credit and debit card transactions.

The tech company plans to track the value of all purchases during a certain period, with no access to the details about what each individual spends. In terms of data privacy, the data collected from store visits will remain anonymous and no location data will be shared with advertisers.

The new feature is not mandatory. Users can opt out of the service by going to their ads setting page and unchecking the box that says: Also use Google Account activity and information to personalize ads on these websites and apps and store that data in your Google Account.

The service is only available in the US, but there are plans for expanding it into Europe.