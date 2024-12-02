Google to set off drone delivery package in 2017

David Vos, project lead for Googles Project Wing, commented: Our goal is to have commercial business up and running in 2017, dailymail.co.uk reports. Googles prototype Project Wings aircraft has a wingspan of approximately 1.5m (4.9ft) and has four electrically-driven propellers.

They will fly a programmed route and follow rules to respond if they run into unexpected situations like a gust of wind, Google says, the source cites. The project was originally envisaged by Google boss Sergey Brin as a way to deliver defibrillators to heart attack victims, but has since been expanded.