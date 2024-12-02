Google to let users send money and store tickets in one app

Instead of having to navigate between the two apps, users will be able to request and send money, as well as split the bill from one app. The new service is only available in the US, but it is expected to arrive in the UK soon.

In addition, Google aims to make it easier to access your saved tickets and boarding passes. Users can now download and open their tickets in the Google Pay app, the service being somewhat limited to certain services like Ticketmaster and Southwest. The company expects to expand it in the near future to be able to download things from Eventbrite, Singapore Airlines and Vueling, as Daily Mail states.

Google Pay, previously known as Android Pay, was re-launched in February 2018 as the company’s answer to Apple Pay.