Google to give startups USD 100,000 in cloud computing credits for free

According to the source, the company will be working with over 50 incubators, accelerators, and investors around the world to help it dole out the free credits, and says it will be adding more partners over time.

With this move, Google is luring new customers away from other cloud competitors, like Amazon Web Services.

By giving startups USD 100,000 in credits for free, Google is enticing them into its own ecosystem. As the startups grow, theyll likely stay with Google, which translates to increased business. Ideally for Google, it will make back its USD 100,000 investments by gaining loyal customers, the source concludes.